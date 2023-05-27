Does cat hair cause disease?

Cat hair is a topic that generates many doubts and myths about its possible relationship with various diseases.

Cat hair is not itself a pathogen that can transmit disease to people.

Does hair cause diseases?

It may be contaminated by parasites, fungi, bacteria or viruses that can cause health problems.

Some of the diseases that can be transmitted by contact with cat hair are:

Respiratory alergy

Cat hair can cause allergic reactions in some people, such as sneezing, nasal congestion, itchy eyes or asthma.

This is because the hair contains a protein called Fel d 1, which is primarily responsible for cat allergies.

Toxoplasmosis

This is a disease caused by a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, which can infect cats and other animals.

The parasite is shed in cat feces and can remain attached to the hair.

If a person ingests the parasite by touching the hair of an infected cat and then putting their hands in their mouth, they can develop toxoplasmosis, which can be serious in pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems.

skin fungus

Cats can harbor different types of fungi in their hair that cause skin infections, such as ringworm or sporotrichosis.

These fungi can be transmitted by direct contact with the hair or skin lesions of affected cats.

cat scratch disease

This is a bacterial infection caused by Bartonella henselae, which can be transmitted through cat saliva or nails.

Cat hair can be contaminated by this bacteria and cause a scratching or biting wound on a person.

Symptoms are usually fever, swollen lymph nodes, and skin lesions.

Larva migrans visceral

This is a disease caused by nematode larvae (roundworms) that can infect cats and other animals.

The larvae are shed in animal feces and may remain in cat hair.

If a person comes into contact with contaminated hair and then scratches the skin, they can introduce the larvae into their body, where they can migrate to different organs and cause severe damage.

ankylostomiasis

This is another disease caused by roundworms that can infect cats and other animals.

The eggs of these parasites are shed in the feces of animals and can remain in the hair of cats.

If a person comes into contact with contaminated hair and then walks barefoot on moist soil, the larvae can penetrate their skin and cause skin lesions, anemia, or intestinal problems.

To prevent these diseases, it is recommended to follow a series of hygienic and sanitary measures, such as:

– Wash your hands after touching cat hair or any surface where they have been.

– Regularly clean the cat litter box and use gloves to handle their feces.

– Deworm cats periodically and take them to the vet at any sign of disease.

– Avoid direct contact with cat hair or wounds if you have a medical condition that weakens the immune system.

Cat hair does not cause disease by itself, but it can be contaminated by infectious agents that can affect human health.

For this reason, it is important to maintain good hygiene and care practices for both cats and the people who live with them.

