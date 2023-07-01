Does eating fruits and vegetables make you fat?

Fruit consumption generally does not lead to significant weight gain, as long as they are eaten in moderate amounts and as part of a balanced diet.

Fruits are nutritious and low in calories compared to many other processed foods that are high in added fat or sugar.

Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, and antioxidants, making them a healthy option to include in your daily diet.

Also, the fiber they contain can help keep you feeling full, which could help with weight control.

However, it is important to note that weight gain is determined by your overall energy balance, which is based on the difference between the calories you consume and the calories you burn.

If you consume more calories than your body needs, regardless of whether they come from fruit or other foods, you may experience weight gain.

Also, if you consume fruit juices instead of eating the whole fruits, you may be getting a concentrated amount of sugars without the dietary fiber that helps regulate the absorption of these sugars.

In that case, it is advisable to consume whole fruits to take advantage of their fiber content and other nutrients.

Fruit consumption as part of a balanced and moderate diet does not usually cause significant weight gain.

However, it is important to maintain a proper energy balance and consider how you consume fruits (preferably whole) to reap all their nutritional benefits.

If you have specific concerns about your weight or diet, it is advisable to consult a health professional or registered dietitian.

And vegetables are fattening?

Not necessarily, eating vegetables does not usually cause significant weight gain. In fact, vegetables are a fundamental part of a balanced and healthy diet, and they are low in calories and rich in nutrients.

Vegetables are typically low in calories and high in fiber, which means you can eat a relatively large amount of them without consuming too many calories.

Plus, the fiber they contain can help promote feelings of fullness, which can help with weight management.

It is important to note that weight gain is determined by overall energy balance, that is, the difference between the calories you consume and the calories you burn.

If you consume more calories than your body needs, regardless of whether they come from vegetables or other foods, you may experience an increase in weight.

However, in most cases, vegetables are nutritious, low-calorie foods that can be included in a weight-loss or weight-maintenance diet.

They are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and their regular consumption is associated with various health benefits.

In summary, eating vegetables as part of a balanced and moderate diet does not usually cause significant weight gain.

Rather, they are nutritious foods that can help you maintain a healthy weight.

Remember that it is important to maintain a proper energy balance and lead a healthy lifestyle in general.

