Does El Banco Hospital really not have a financial crisis?

The Ministry of Health highlighted El Banco Hospital as one of the institutions out of financial risk in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection included for the first time in more than 10 years the health agency ESE Hospital La Candelaria in El Banco, Magdalena, as one of those that do not have financial risk and also be at peace and safe with the salary payments to employees and contractors.

This was confirmed by the Ministry itself after issuing Resolution 851, through which the risk categorization of the State Social Enterprises of the territorial level for the validity of 2023 and other provisions are issued.

“The State Social Enterprise (ESE) Hospital La Candelaria de El Banco, out of financial risk”, pointed out the National Health Portfolio.

However, according to members of the Union of Health Workers of Magdalena, despite the fact that La Candelaria Hospital was highlighted as one of the best in the entire national territory, since it does not have financial risks, there are different hospital entities that are in Unidad of Intensive Care, where due to constant changes in administration, the lack of planning has been evidenced, generating financial crises and owing workers up to two months of their salaries, which generates panic in Magdalena.

It is expected that the Superintendency of Health, Supersalud, will carry out the respective monitoring in the different hospital centers of Magdalena.


Debts from 2022 were healed?

Since last year, the doctors who provided their services in this hospital have been resigning due to lack of payment; These totaled up to seven months of debt, which led to the resignation of several of them, so that the care center treated its patients with only five doctors, four of them rural doctors.

