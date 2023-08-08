Does Fico Gutiérrez worry? 4 candidates would unite for the Mayor of Medellín

The candidate for mayor of Medellín, Daniel Duque, summoned a great alliance to César Hernández, Juan David Valderrama and Luis Bernardo Vélezwith which the Mayor of Medellin seeks to approach and dispute Federico Gutiérrez, Rodolfo Correa and Juan Carlos Upegui, who are dotting the polls.

“It is time to unite Medellín and therefore I make the decision to publicly propose that we consolidate an alliance to arrive unified in a candidacy for the elections on October 29,” he said. Daniel Duke.

He made it clear that “Medellín is above any particular interest” and expects a positive response from the other candidates to form an alliance that allows them to get closer to Federico Gutiérrez in the face of the next regional elections in 2023.

In the letter, Duque greets them in favor of the union: “Dear César Hernández – Juan David Valderrama – Luis Bernardo Vélez I have deeply admired the work of each one of you for Medellín for so many years., giving with the greatest generosity his knowledge and experience to this city. My respect for each one of you, for your intention to reach the Mayor of Medellín with plenty of merits”.

He assures that only united will they achieve the necessary strength to reach the Mayor’s Office: “There is a clear programmatic identity among our proposals, an identity in the ways of doing politics, a leadership identity. It is time to unite Medellín, and the best way to do it is for us, official candidates for mayor of our city, to start by setting an example of unity”.

Finally, he invites them to consider their proposal and to define a mechanism that allows them to choose a single candidate: “For this reason, I want to publicly propose that we consolidate an alliance to arrive unified in a candidacy for the elections on October 29, with a process of healthy debate, tours and surveys that define who of us can lead this process, and the others become their debate leaders. Medellín is above any particular interest, and only united can we begin to build the dream of a more supportive, inclusive and fair city”, points out Daniel Duque.

