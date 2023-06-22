Does letting kids play video games enhance brain power or damage the mind?

“Most of our socialization is through machines.” Social Media Research Foundation (Social Media Research Foundation) founder Mark. “This opens up some great opportunities, but also a lot of worry,” said Marc Smith, a researcher at the University of Washington. While “mostly” seems to be an exaggeration, the debate about opportunities and worries is raging. One of the focuses is video games.

There is a steady stream of research reports showing that while these games damage the mind, they also enhance brain power. Those who argue that play is evil training for children to be aggressive, are they right? Or, as others have suggested, do games train important attention skills? Or both?

To help resolve this dispute, the prestigious journal Nature (Nature) journal convened six experts to discuss the benefits and harms of video games. The results are like those discussions about the effects of food — it all depends: some are nutritious; others are more harmful. In the case of video games, the key to the answer lies in which neural circuits in the brain are strengthened in specific ways by individual games.

Take, for example, those hyper-thrilling racing and rapid-fire games. Data on these action games show that visual attention, speed of processing information, tracking of objects, and ability to switch from one mental task to another are all improved. What’s more, many of these games seem to silently provide guidance on statistical inference — that is, you can get a sense of how likely you are to defeat an enemy based on your resources and the number of enemies.

Overall, studies have found that various types of games can improve visual acuity and spatial awareness, attention switching, decision-making, and the ability to track objects (however, many studies do not let us know that those who are attracted to these games Do people have a slight advantage in these mental skills, or do they improve because of the game).

Certain games present progressively more difficult cognitive challenges to the player—needs to make more precise and difficult decisions faster, react at a faster rate, have undivided attention, more working memory space, etc. Games can drive positive changes in the brain.

“When you have to constantly scan the screen to find the slightest difference (because it may be a signal that the enemy is coming), and then direct your attention to that area, you can improve your attention skills.” Iowa State University Media Research laboratory cognitive scientist Douglas. Douglas Gentile said.

He added, however, that those skills don’t necessarily translate well to life off-screen. While these skills may be extremely valuable in certain jobs, such as flight controllers, they may not be very useful when you want to ignore the restless children next to you and focus on reading. Some experts believe that fast-paced games may make some children accustomed to a completely different stimulation frequency from the classroom space, making school time more boring than it should be.

While video games may help strengthen some attentional skills, such as quickly filtering out distracting objects in the visual field, they do not help with a skill that is crucial in learning: sustained attention on an evolving clump. Information — such as paying attention in the classroom, understanding what you’re reading, and connecting what you’re absorbing now with what you’ve learned in the past week or year.

Furthermore, the amount of time children spend playing video games, which is negatively correlated with their performance in school, is likely to be proportional to the amount of time that gaming steals from learning. When 3,034 children and adolescents in Singapore were followed for two years, those who became heavy gamers showed increases in anxiety, depression, social phobias, and sharp declines in grades. But once they stopped the habit of playing games, all the problems lessened.

Then there’s the downside of spending a lot of time playing games, which is conditioning the brain to react quickly and violently. According to the panel, this part of the danger is exaggerated by the popular media, and the reality is this: Violent games may increase low-grade aggression, but play alone does not turn well-bred children into violent ones. However, if the child playing the game is, for example, a victim of physical abuse in the family (such a child is already more violent), there can be dangerous synergies – however, currently No one has yet dared to say that he can predict with certainty which children will develop this harmful chemical reaction.

Still, fighting for long periods of time with hordes of enemies trying to annihilate you can conceivably contribute to “hostility attribution bias,” such as immediately assuming hostility when bumped into by another child in the hallway. Equally troubling, players of violent games showed less concern when witnessing malicious behavior such as being bullied.

Such games foster paranoid vigilance, which can have tragic results mixed with the restlessness and confusion of the mentally ill. Given this, do we really want to feed our offspring with such mental menus?

A psychologist told me that the new generation, growing up either playing video games or glued to other electronic screens, amounted to an unprecedented experiment: Compared with past generations, “the plasticity of their brains in life There’s a big difference.” A longer-term question is, what impact will such video games have on the neural circuits of their brains and social structures? At the same time, will this situation develop new advantages, or will it distort healthy development?

On the plus side, the game player’s requirement to maintain focus amidst all the fancy baits enhances executive function, including concentration in the moment and impulse suppression later. If you add the need to cooperate and coordinate with other players to the game, it is tantamount to allowing players to practice some valuable social skills. Children who played video games that required cooperation showed greater willingness to help others in everyday life. Perhaps those purely violent, “I’ve got to beat the world” video games should be redesigned so that winning strategies include the need to help those in trouble, find help and alliances — not just be hostile to everything.

(This article is excerpted from Daniel Goldman’s “The Power of Concentration: Self-exercise without distraction, allowing you to master the key to excellence in the AI ​​​​generation (newly revised translation)”, provided by Times Publishing)

