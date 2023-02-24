The president of the Council of Cali, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez, spoke with Diario Occidente about draft agreement 180, approved by the corporation and known as the MIO salvation plan.

The Council extended the pledge of the gasoline surcharge, whose resources will be used to finance the transportation system and to repair the road network of Cali.

What led the Cali Council to approve the rescue plan for the MIO?

The 260,000 passengers who ride the MIO every day have a right, the public transportation service is a fundamental right, and we have to protect them. What would happen if the Cali Council did not decide to lend a hand to save the transportation system when it has cost the city more than $2.5 billion and 260,000 Cali residents use it? We cannot turn our backs on the city and on those people who go to work, study or go home on the mass transit system.

A few years ago resources had been approved for the MIO…

How were mass transportation systems conceived before 2017? The national government defined that they were financially self-sustaining, and after many years they realized that they are not and that they must have the possibility of having not only a subsidy from the State, but some sources of financing, in order to make them operationally and sustainable. financially.

For the year 2018, in the government of Maurice Armitage, a rescue plan for the MIO was approved for the first time in the Council, but it was never applied. What does it mean? We approved the project, but everything related to the sources of financing was not carried out or applied by the municipal government of Maurice Armitage.

Now we find ourselves with the same crisis: a poorly planned system from the beginning, which had been carrying debts and obligations, not only with the operators, but with the community, because it is not an efficient service; So we realize that the city, the municipality of Santiago de Cali, will have to pay $100 billion to the mass transportation system to subsidize that differentiating rate, and that $100 billion goes to the cost of the city’s social investment, because they are own resources that the municipality has and that are affecting the social investment of the city. The operational and financial crisis of this public service is a reality.

Why didn’t the above salvage plan work?

That 2018 MIO rescue plan did not give any adequate results, because the financing sources were not applied by the local government, so each mayor would continue to invest $100 billion or $130 billion each year to subsidize the transportation system massive, and I believe that this cannot be, here we must look for a system that has sources of financing, of reorganization, that manages to reduce that subsidy that comes from the investment resources of the city.

But what the Council approved not only ensures resources for the MIO…

The draft agreement referred simply to extending the term of the gasoline surcharge, which was pledged until 2029, and what we wanted to do was extend the term to 2045 to have a possibility, which is a major deficiency that the city has, What is the road network? What was guaranteed with this project? $260 billion to repair the road network, something that no mayor had had to address something that the community is crying out for. What are we requesting and do we expect the municipal government to do so? Divide the repair between the main roads and the neighborhood roads.

So what was done with this project, in addition to guaranteeing MIO financing, is it to secure the resources to fix the streets of Cali?

What was done was to commit the resources of the gasoline surcharge, on the one hand, expanding the issue of road repair and, on the other, to finance the transportation system. What is said to be $1.3 trillion is not true, the gasoline surcharge is for a specific destination, we are not putting the city into debt, we are simply extending the term of a surcharge that has been pledged many years ago and expired in 2029; For example, Medellín has the gasoline surcharge pledged until 2085, but here we are not putting the city into debt, we are simply extending the term to have some resources and be able to go out and solve a problem that arises on a day-to-day basis.

And what to do with the competition represented by pirate transport?

One of the reasons why the mass transportation system has not taken off is that there have been no rulers who have given control to illegal transportation, it cannot be possible that today while the MIO moves 260 thousand passengers a day, the Illegal transport is moving 340,000, and controls have been lacking from previous governments and from this government so that the number of people who use illegal transport and not mass transport does not continue to grow.

Watch the full video interview at www.occidente.co

Comments