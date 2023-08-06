Does Neymar return to Barcelona?

An unexpected twist could end with Neymar in Barcelona in this European transfer market. According to some of the main Spanish portals, in the last hours the possibilities have grown and after the departure of Ousmane Dembélé to PSG, the Brazilian could occupy a place without replacement that the Catalan cast has today.

The information follows mainly from the comments of Mabkhout Al-Marri, a sheik who anticipated, among other moves, the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Later, it was the Mundo Deportivo site that investigated whether this was a rumor and discovered that there was an offer to the leadership of the culé cast.

“Neymar has been offered to Barça again. In fact, it is pointed out that these offers follow one another”, says the article, which also adds that the person who is not convinced of the return of the former Santos is none other than Xavi Hernández. The coach finds no place for Ney in his sports project and that is why the operation could be blocked: “They consider that he is a player who is being persecuted by certain controversies that could affect coexistence”

The fact is that Dembélé left Barcelona a few days ago to join PSG to the surprise of the coaching staff and his teammates, leaving his team without that offensive, sharp variant, capable of breaking through speed and dribbling.

Neymar has a contract until 2025 at PSG, a club that would not look badly on selling him if a good offer arrived. It should be remembered that in the first friendly of the season, the coach of the French team, Luis Enrique, did not even give him playing minutes. It was only in the second preparation match that he gave him the opportunity to set foot on the field and Diez responded with a goal.

The 31-year-old Brazilian had a successful spell in Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, where he won a Champions League, two La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey, a Club World Cup and a Spanish Super Cup. Furthermore, he scored a total of 105 goals in all competitions and played 186 games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

