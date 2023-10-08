Home » Does oppression celebrate the Moroccan teacher?!
News

Does oppression celebrate the Moroccan teacher?!

by admin

Ismail Al-Halouti: It is very unfortunate that International Teachers’ Day in our country has turned into a day to suppress and insult teachers, instead of celebrating and honoring them, as is happening in other democratic countries of the world. On this day, which falls on the fifth of October every year, celebrations are supposed to be organized for the benefit of the teacher within the walls of educational institutions. He receives messages…

Cet article Is repression celebrating the Moroccan teacher?! It appears first in OujdaCity.

See also  Municipality of Naples - Youth in the Library: the project to enhance the services of the Santa Sofia Media Library has been funded

You may also like

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Working to...

During the week of recess, the Parque Norte...

Chinese Tourists Granted Visa-Free Entry to Tunisia

Plastic also found in clouds and perhaps modifies...

Cho Yong-pil, ‘the best singer of our time’...

The Valuable John F. Kennedy Half Dollar: A...

How to take care of your skin properly?

Tunisia Implements Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists Amidst...

Israel. Hezbollah, ‘no infiltration’. Netanyahu calls Biden, ‘we...

Eugen Korda: Fico will complete his revenge with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy