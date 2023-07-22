Does Real Madrid dream? Kylian Mbappé left the PSG tour of Asia

Kylian Mbappeplayer of the Paris Saint-Germainwill not travel to the tour that the French team will do in Japan, as announced on its website by the entity chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Coach Luis Enrique Martinez He offered a list of 29 players, among whom is not the player wanted by Real Madrid, who could accelerate his signing in the near future after the decision of the Paris Saint-Germain of not including it in a tour that will begin this Saturday and that will have stops in the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo.

As published by L’Equipe, the French club believes that Mbappé, whose contract ends in 2024, would currently have an agreement with the Real Madrid to leave free at the end of the next course and that, furthermore, internally he would have announced his decision not to exercise the option to renew his contract for one year.

With that decision, Kylian Mbappe He would not leave a single euro in the coffers of the Parisian club, which, by leaving him off the list for the Japanese tour, would put pressure on his player to cause his departure this summer with the aim of paying an economic amount for his transfer.

Did Kylian Mbappé score his last goal for PSG this Friday?

Mbappé, this same Friday, took part in the friendly that Luis Enrique’s team played against Le Havre at their Ciudad Deportiva. He was a substitute, but appeared in the second half to score one of his team’s goals, which they eventually won 2-0.

Soon after, the star of the Paris Saint-Germain disappeared from the call for the Asian tour in which names like Marco Asensio, Neymar Júnior or even his brother, Ethan Mbappé.

Curiously, the French international, along with Neymar, were included in the promotional poster for PSG’s Asian tour, which now, without Kylian Mbappewill face Al-Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo (July 25), Cerezo Osaka (July 28) and Inter in Tokyo (August 1).

