Does sexual abstinence have benefits?

Sexual abstinence is a personal choice in which a person decides to abstain from sexual intercourse.

This decision can be motivated by different reasons, such as religious beliefs, desire to maintain intimacy for a long-term relationship, focus on personal development, or simply individual choice.

Some of the possible benefits of sexual abstinence

While sexual abstinence can be a controversial topic and vary across cultures and circumstances, there has been some debate as to whether this practice has benefits for a person’s health and well-being.

1. Avoid sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

Sexual abstinence is the only sure way to prevent ETS.

By not having sex, the risks associated with the transmission of sexual infections are eliminated.

This can provide added peace of mind and protection for those who choose to go abstinent.

2. Prevention of unwanted pregnancy

Sexual abstinence is also an effective method of preventing unwanted pregnancy.

By abstaining from sexual intercourse, you eliminate the possibility of conceiving.

For those who do not want children at a certain time or are not ready for the responsibility of parenthood, abstinence may be an appropriate option.

3. Focus on personal development

Abstinence from sex can allow a person to focus on personal development, goals, and projects without the distraction or emotional and physical commitment that comes with sexual intercourse.

This can provide an opportunity to explore individual interests, focus on personal growth, and set personal priorities.

4. Emotional connection and development of deeper relationships

By abstaining from sex, some people can experience a greater emotional connection in their relationships.

Abstinence can encourage communication, the development of emotional intimacy, and the establishment of deeper bonds based on non-sexual aspects of the relationship.

5. Control and sexual autonomy

Sexual abstinence can be a way of exercising control and autonomy over one’s sexual life.

By making the conscious decision to abstain, a person can feel empowered and in control of their sexuality, without being tied to outside expectations or pressures.

6. Reduction of stress and anxiety

Some people may experience reduced stress and anxiety by choosing to be sexually abstinent.

By avoiding concerns related to sexual performance, sexually transmitted diseases, or unwanted pregnancy, they can experience greater peace of mind and emotional well-being.

It is important to emphasize that sexual abstinence is not the only valid option and each person has the right to make decisions about their own sexual life according to their values ​​and personal circumstances.

Also, the benefits of sexual abstinence can vary by individual and not everyone will experience the same results.

