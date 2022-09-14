“How is Silvia?”, Asked the mother of Michele Apicella/Nanni Moretti in Ecce Bombo. “Silvia, not Silvia! – he replied angrily – Mom, fortunately we are in Rome, not in Milan: Silvia, Giorgio, Pannella, Giovanni …”, and so on. Apart from the city duel, even today the Accademia della Crusca responds more or less like this: that putting the article before the proper name is certainly typical of a family lexicon of some Italian regions but if you want to find a norm in standard Italian then it has the Roman Moretti is right.