Does space sex exist? This is what scientists say

Passion, sex and pleasure are one of the characteristics that keep living beings aware that they inhabit the world, a natural practice that is carried out by all species, and without a doubt in humanity it is one of the more frequent, that is why this topic becomes the center of the debate when the question arises. Can you have sex in space? And this is what the scientific experts on the subject say.

Precisely, some scientists say that there are many practices or behaviors that cannot be taken into space and one of them is not having sex. NASA has ensured that these practices have not been carried out anywhere in space, clarifying that this is an issue that generates some concerns.

Some time ago, in a media interview with bioethicist Paul Root Wolpe, who worked for more than 10 years at NASA, he referred to the issue, assuring that “There is no biological factor that prevents sexual relations in orbit, but the conditions in which astronauts live do prevent it or, at least, make it difficult”.

Furthermore, according to ‘Then Sun’ in 2018, physicist and astronomer John Millis referred to intimacy in space as an ‘uncomfortable’ act. “The issues surrounding the act revolve around the free-fall, microgravity, environment experienced by astronauts. Every push or shove will propel you in opposite directions, even the slightest touch can make it hard to keep in touch if both people aren’t are properly anchored. The astronauts would have to lean against the space station and even each other.”