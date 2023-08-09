Does technology offer Colombia a path to global leadership?

Technological innovation is transforming the world and reshaping the global balance of power. The growing relevance of the digital economy offers developing countries the opportunity to reposition themselves on the international stage. In this landscape, one key player is often overlooked: Colombia, ideally positioned to make significant progress. Colombia’s thriving tech sector, fueled by its entrepreneurial spirit, a digital-savvy population and a collaborative government, could catapult it as a serious contender in the global tech race.

Emergence of the technological ecosystem in Colombia

Since the turn of the millennium, Colombia has made the transition from being a country plagued by internal conflicts and political instability to one that shines for its social and economic development. A key driver of this transformation is the country’s determined foray into the digital realm. The Colombian government has taken proactive steps, investing heavily in digital infrastructure and creating a favorable environment for the growth of the technology industry.

Since 2010, Colombia has been participating in the initiative that seeks to promote advanced technology in the country. «Vive Digital» is key to connecting people, promoting digital literacy and entrepreneurship. In addition, the country is striving to create a very attractive environment for technology start-ups. That is why there are so many technological centers in cities like Medellín. Colombian tech companies are excelling in the international market. For example, eu.iqoption.com/esthe online commerce platform, sees enormous potential in Colombia to grow thanks to the accelerated development of the country’s digital economy.

Digital success stories in Colombia

Colombia is marking a before and after in technology with top success stories. Rappi, the grocery delivery app, became a “unicorn” in 2018. It is now one of the most successful start-ups in Latin America and an incredible example of digital transformation. Other examples are Vozy, a voice recognition company, and Zinobe, an online lender, highlighting that the Colombian innovation it is not only tangible, but also varied.

Talent: The secret of success

Colombian universities are generating technological talent of the first line, laying the foundations for future growth. In turn, the country’s positive assessment of education and its constant effort to innovate have led to the emergence of a wave of highly-trained technology enthusiasts. This demographic change could lead Colombia to become a center of innovation.

The strength of geographical proximity

Colombia’s geographic location, close to North America, provides an obvious advantage in terms of time coincidence, thus facilitating continuous collaboration with North American technology companies. This factor has proven to be positive for the flourishing BPO sector in Colombia.

Bridging the digital divide

However, challenges remain. There is a significant digital divide, particularly in rural areas, where Internet access is less widespread. Even so, government and private organizations are making efforts to promote digital literacy and accessibility, especially in these more remote regions.

Look into the future

Colombia, with its strategic location, government support, tech-savvy population, and growing entrepreneurial culture, seems poised to emerge as a key player in global technology. It remains to be seen if these characteristics will allow the country to evolve from an emerging nation to a world leader in technology.

