THE CONTROVERSY around whether the Petro government is benefiting drug traffickers had a new round this Friday.

As is known, in the middle of the week, from the Dominican Republic, within the framework of the forum for the New Modalities of the Fight Against Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering, the Attorney General Francisco Barbosa issued a serious warning in this regard.

“In Colombia, where in Congress and the current government has presented proposals to legalize the entire chain of drug trafficking in Colombia,” said the head of the prosecution body.

“I have opposed it and as Attorney General we will not allow it to happen because it does not represent the thinking of Colombia or Colombians at this time, regardless of what it raises,” Barbosa stressed.

As is known, the Prosecutor has been very critical of the draft Law for the Submission to Justice for multi-crime gangs, such as the ‘Clan del Golfo’. This government initiative, which will begin to be debated in Congress, is considered a key piece within the “total peace” strategy, within the framework of which the Executive wants to create a mechanism that allows high-spectrum criminal gangs, that their political status cannot be recognized, submit to justice in exchange for a wide range of penal and penitentiary benefits, including sentences of a maximum of eight years in prison and the possibility of “shielding” themselves before extradition.

Barbosa has reiterated that this government proposal implies a kind of disguised amnesty for drug traffickers and other dangerous criminals.

Added to this is the fact that the Petro government is also proposing a new approach in the fight against drugs. In this policy, peasants who grow coca leaf, marijuana and poppies would not be criminally prosecuted, but would only prosecute the big drug cartels and large-scale drug crops or illicit “industrial use”.

more controversy

After the serious accusation made by Barbosa in the Dominican Republic, President Petro replied almost immediately: “This is a true slander. No one in Colombia has proposed legalizing cocaine. The Prosecutor confuses coca leaf growers with drug traffickers, which is why the prisons are filled with peasants and the drug traffickers fly around in helicopters.”

However, the controversy did not end there. Congressmen and government and opposition political leaders intervened in the controversy. The former accused Barbosa of acting with a political bias, seriously misinforming and even committing “treason against the homeland.” In fact, some parliamentarians indicated that they could denounce him before the Commission of Accusation and Investigation of the House of Representatives.

While the latter pointed out that the Prosecutor is telling the truth, not only because his criticisms of the Submission Law project are grounded, but because drug crops are skyrocketing, forced eradication decreased at the start of this 2023 and the decrees of ‘cessation el fuego’ with the residual groups of the Farc, the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and ‘Los Pachenca’ were limiting the judicial action and the Public Force against drug trafficking.

They also brought up the scandal that these benefits would have been offered to imprisoned drug traffickers during the electoral campaign and, weeks ago, a brother and a son of Petro ended up in the crosshairs of the Prosecutor’s Office -even by presidential request- due to meetings and dubious money transactions with people who would be asking for ‘quotas’ to enter into the ‘total peace’ strategy.

Added to this was the fact that, after the murder last Wednesday of nine soldiers by ELN guerrillas in Catatumbo, the head of the accusing entity once again warned of chaos “chaos” and a “quite lax position” in the management of order public by the government.

According to Barbosa, the arrests and prosecutions of suspected criminals have decreased in recent months due to “this distortion and this disorder and this chaos in the management of public order in Colombia.”

“Total Peace cannot be that you intend to vacate the prisons or legalize the drug trafficking chain or make political agreements without saying so with organizations of that nature because what that would generate is a kind of anarchy (…) it cannot be put into the same bag, everything,” Barbosa said in statements to local media.

another replica

Faced with all this controversy, the National Government issued a statement in which it “categorically rejects the irresponsible statements made by citizens and political leaders, in which the Government is accused of being a beneficiary of drug trafficking.”

“Following these statements, the National Government invites these citizens to denounce before the competent authorities the names of the officials who, in their opinion, are fulfilling ‘campaign commitments’ with impunity and, likewise, provide the evidence of said accusations. ”, he added.

The Government maintained that “the security and defense policy is based on indicators of territorial control and strengthening of maritime, air and land interdiction. Drug trafficking is decisively combated under the President’s order not to attack peasant growers, but rather those who obtain the greatest wealth from this illegal activity.”

In this order of ideas, the Casa de Nariño stressed that “for this reason, the Military and Police Forces have focused their efforts on the interdiction and seizure of shipments of illegal drugs that intend to leave Colombia and are destined for consumer countries ”.

That being said, andhe Executive made an inventory of the fight against drug trafficking since it took office, highlighting drug seizures, destruction of drug crops, and military and police operations that “have had significant impacts on the financial structures of drug trafficking.”

“As President Petro has reiterated in different national and international scenarios, a shift in drug policy is required that hits the wealth of the big drug traffickers and does not affect the peasants, who are the weakest link in the chain and who , due to the historical state abandonment, their only means of livelihood is the cultivation of coca”, the statement highlighted.

All this to conclude that “these statements (on the legalization of drug trafficking), with no basis in reality, all they do is degrade the public debate that requires rigor, since drug trafficking is an activity that claims thousands of lives in the country and the world.

He even warned that he regretted that “just before the regional elections, one of the most important in the country, some citizens are in charge of using drug trafficking as a proselytizing narrative, putting the lives of hundreds of peasants at risk.”

In turn, the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, warned yesterday that “the Prosecutor and other people have criticized, I think with an excess of disproportionate noise, the dimensions of the article that covers small farmers who derive their livelihood from illicit crops The idea proposed there, the truth, is not for drug traffickers, ever”.

I attentive

All this controversy occurs a few days after the X High Level Dialogue between Colombia and the United States, where one of the central issues was, precisely, the analysis of the new anti-drug policy proposed by Petro.

Although there was no specific pronouncement in this regard, it is clear that both the White House, the State Department, and the US Congress are concerned about the increase in drug crops in Colombia, the decline in eradication, and larger shipments of cocaine leaving Colombia. our country.