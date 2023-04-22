Does the heating law apply to my house? This is how you get the climate bonus

Home page consumer

Heating should become climate-friendly. The new building energy law regulates the dismantling of fossil heating systems. The federal government offers subsidies.

Frankfurt – Much discussed and now decided: The new Building Energy Act (GEG). On Wednesday (April 19), the Federal Cabinet approved the heating plans. But what does this mean for owners? These are the new obligations, deadlines and exceptions. And this is how you get the climate bonus.

From next year, all newly installed heating systems should run on at least 65 percent renewable energy. Existing oil and gas heating can continue to run and do not have to be replaced without reason. “Even broken heaters can be repaired”, declared the federal government. If the heating breaks down and can no longer be repaired (so-called general average), a transitional period applies until a new, climate-neutral heating system has to be installed. Normally this is three years, for gas floors up to 13 years. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has set a date for the final end of fossil fuels: December 31, 2044.

Exceptions in the new building energy law

For over 80s: Owners who have reached the age of 80 do not have to change the heating in the event of an accident if they live in the building themselves and there are no more than six apartments in the house. The same applies to replacing floor heating systems.

Owners who have reached the age of 80 do not have to change the heating in the event of an accident if they live in the building themselves and there are no more than six apartments in the house. The same applies to replacing floor heating systems. Hardship regulation: If the investment in heating is not in reasonable proportion to the yield or the value of the building, this will be taken into account on a case-by-case basis. The Ministry observes subsidies and price developments.

If the investment in heating is not in reasonable proportion to the yield or the value of the building, this will be taken into account on a case-by-case basis. The Ministry observes subsidies and price developments. Building Types: The GEG does not apply to underground structures, air domes, stables, greenhouses, buildings that are kept open, technical facilities for production, buildings with a religious function and temporary arrangements (buildings with a maximum useful life of two years).

The GEG does not apply to underground structures, air domes, stables, greenhouses, buildings that are kept open, technical facilities for production, buildings with a religious function and temporary arrangements (buildings with a maximum useful life of two years). Recipients of citizen money or similar: Persons who receive social benefits do not have to adhere to the GEG rule. They might not be able to bear the cost of replacing the heating system.

Buildings that are currently under construction are also not necessarily covered by the new energy law. The decisive factor is the day on which the planning application was submitted. If the deadline is before November 1, 2020, the Renewable Energy Sources Heat Act (EEWärmeG) and the Energy Saving Ordinance (EnEV) still apply.

New building energy law: This is changing compared to before

Energy advice: If renovation work is required or if the owner changes, the consultation is obligatory.

If renovation work is required or if the owner changes, the consultation is obligatory. energy certificates: Can now also be displayed by crafters.

Can now also be displayed by crafters. Extensions: In the case of extensions, it no longer matters whether the new part of the building has its own heat generator.

In the case of extensions, it no longer matters whether the new part of the building has its own heat generator. Biogas: The mandatory share of renewable energies can also be capped by using biogas, biomethane or liquid gas (at least 50 percent).

The mandatory share of renewable energies can also be capped by using biogas, biomethane or liquid gas (at least 50 percent). Annual primary energy requirement: Doesn’t have to be exceeded anymore.

Doesn’t have to be exceeded anymore. Green electricity: Electricity from renewable energy sources can also be included in the compulsory share if it is produced close to the building.

There should be surcharges in the form of a basic requirement and three bonuses – climate bonus I, II and II. Normally, the subsidy rate should be 30 percent, individual cases may vary. Anyone who receives social benefits will definitely receive support from the federal government. But wealthy owners are also supported. The maximum rate is a subsidy of 50 percent. For heat pumps there is 40 percent.

Climate bonus I, II and III: how much the subsidy is

Welfare recipients receive the Climabonus I . But also owners who replace their heating, although they are not obliged to do so, receive 20 percent of the costs.

. But also owners who replace their heating, although they are not obliged to do so, receive 20 percent of the costs. The climate bonus II is a reward for quick action. If coal stoves, oil or gas heaters are changed at least five years before the replacement obligation, the federal government pays ten percent in addition to the basic subsidy.

is a reward for quick action. If coal stoves, oil or gas heaters are changed at least five years before the replacement obligation, the federal government pays ten percent in addition to the basic subsidy. In the event of damage to heaters that are less than 30 years old, the Climabonus III. If the heating is irreparable, the federal government gives a bonus of ten percent to the basic subsidy when replacing oil and gas boilers and coal stoves.

The climate bonuses cannot be combined with each other. In addition, climate bonuses I and II are staggered over time. Devices older than 40 years (production date up to December 31, 1984) are eligible from 2024. Appliances over the age of 35 (December 31, 1989) from 2025 and all appliances over 30 (December 31, 1996) from 2026. The funding concept for energy efficiency will also continue to exist. (Moritz Bletzinger)