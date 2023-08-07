Does the SPD in Hamm have contacts with the Gray Wolves? – Ruhr area – News

Marc Herter attended Aslan A.’s birthday party in June, a man who clearly maintains contacts with Turkish right-wing extremists, the Gray Wolves. Ismail Erkul, SPD Vice Chairman in Hamm, was there with him. Erkul has also been chairman of the Hammer Integration Council for many years.

According to WDR research, the SPD deputy from Hamm has been in contact with Aslan A for years. Both Ismail Erkul and Marc Herter deny having known of Aslan’s contacts with the Gray Wolves.

Who is Aslan A?

On his social media channels, Aslan A. makes absolutely no secret of having close contacts with Turkish right-wing extremists. On his Facebook profile, he claims to be a photographer and press representative. He posts a lot of photos here.

Striking: In many pictures he looks more like a participant of the event. And also writes about it accordingly: For example, when he pays homage to the founder of the far-right Turkish governing party MHP and spiritual father of the Gray Wolves or Ülkücü movement, Alparslan Türkeş.

At a meeting in a local Gray Wolves association in Lünen in April, he thanked the “perfect environment”. In other pictures, he is shown alongside a large photo of the late Gray Wolves musician Ozan Arif and the “Üç Hilal” flag, a red flag with three crescents on it. This flag is a distinctive mark of the Gray Wolves.

Many other participants in the event in Lünen show the right-wing extremist wolf salute here. Aslan A. publishes these pictures.

Liberal Muslims warn against Turkish right-wing extremism

Eren Güvercin is a journalist and has also worked for WDR. He has been following developments in Turkish extremism and political Islam for years. And he is a member of the German Islam Conference. He says:

“Everything that defines German right-wing extremism can also be found in the Gray Wolves. It is an exaggeration of one’s own ethnicity and a dehumanization of minorities in Turkey, be they Kurds, Alevis, Armenians, be they Christians or homosexuals.” Eren Guvercin, journalist

What does Hamm Mayor Marc Herter say?

The mayor of Hammer and interim chairman of the SPD in North Rhine-Westphalia has no time for an interview and has had the city’s press office send us a written statement. In it, Herter distanced himself from any “closeness to Turkish right-wing extremism.” That is “absurd”. The story is far-fetched, Herter writes:

“There is no closeness between me and the Gray Wolves. Anyone who knows me knows that I have campaigned against right-wing extremism, racism and misanthropy throughout my political life, regardless of the origin of the respective nationalists.” Marc Herter, Mayor of Hamm

He was invited to Mr. A. “on the occasion of the Islamic Festival of Sacrifice, together with the head of the Integration Council, Mr. Erkul”. He says “nothing is known” about A.’s political orientation, I also found out that evening that it was the host’s birthday.” Mr. A. only knows Herter “as a freelance journalist who reports on mosque celebrations.”

Research shows that Herter and Aslan A. have met before. A. has repeatedly posted pictures of it on social networks. For example, when Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil visited Hamm before the 2020 local elections. Or in 2019 at a celebration in a DITIB community. In November 2020, Aslan A. posts a kind of “best of” video of these many meetings, congratulating Herter on his victory in the election for mayor.

Eren Güvercin criticizes the proximity of the hammer SPD to Gray Wolves

Especially in North Rhine-Westphalia, where many people of Turkish origin live, such cases are repeatedly dealt with at the municipal level, says Eren Güvercin, and this is not a specific problem of the SPD, but there is a lack of sensitivity across party lines.

“I’m pretty sure that Mr. Herter has a clear stance on right-wing extremism, on German right-wing extremism, but also on Turkish right-wing extremism, I don’t question that at all, but there is a very naive approach to the phenomenon of the gray wolves in Germany. And our politicians have to realize that the ideology of the Gray Wolves is not only used in hate speech in Turkey, but also here in Germany.” Eren Guvercin, journalist

What connection does the hammer have SPD-Visa zu Aslan A.?

Ismail Erkul, the deputy chairman of the SPD in Hamm, can also be seen in many photos with Herter. Erkul and Aslan A. have been in contact for years. This is shown by dozens of other photos on the Internet. A video shows Erkul visiting the Gray Wolves in Lünen, together with Aslan. A.. The chairman of the Hammer Integration Council does not want to have recognized the symbols of the gray wolves there, he tells the newspaper Westfälischer Anzeiger.

That is amazing. In Lünen it is easy to see from the outside that this is an association of the Ülkücü movement, i.e. the Gray Wolves. It’s even on the window. Even when you look inside, symbols of the right-wing extremist association are clearly visible.

On the association’s Facebook account, the members openly flaunt their right-wing views. They show the wolf salute in dozens of photos. When breaking the fast, at meetings or at football tournaments in Lünen. Children and young people also show the right-wing extremist symbol.

Hammer SPDVice Ismail Erkul denies allegations

Ismail Erkul is difficult for us to reach. In a hasty phone call, SPD man Ismail Erkul says the criticism of his performance there (with the Gray Wolves in Lünen) and his closeness to Aslan A. is ridiculous. He doesn’t have time for an interview, it’s all poorly researched, he doesn’t feel addressed, he’s not doing well. Ending.

Death threats against dissenters

For Civan Akbulut, this is not at all ridiculous. The 22-year-old medical student and Die Linke politician from Essen has been threatened by Turkish right-wing extremists for years. Because he has Kurdish roots and because he is openly against right-wing extremism, including Turkish ones, in the integration council of the city of Essen, he says: “I get photos of corpses, of pistols, of weapons, of decapitated people, of raped women.”

