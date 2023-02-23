One of the rules that has been most present in modern soccer has been the away goal, which has been implemented in almost all tournaments in the world, being one of the most remembered by fans. However, the arrival of a new decade resulted in a substantial change, which has been reflected in the Libertadores Cup.

At the beginning of the new millennium, the rule began to be implemented in the competitions of the FIFA and Europe, where the visiting goal began to be a tool to gain the advantage, in a series of round-trip matches, where they wanted to use a new way of breaking the tie.

In South America, the Libertadores Cup began using this way of breaking the tie since the round of 16, in 2007, when the champion of that edition was Boca Juniors, which eliminated the Cucuta Sports in the semifinals and then beat Portoalegre Guild.

Since then, this rule has been part of a very interesting definition, where it also became a way of carrying out the process of the matches, being the team that officiated at home in the second leg, the one that in one way or another had a slight advantage over his rival.

Is this rule still latent in this year’s Copa Libertadores?



After analyzing what football would be for the coming years, the confederations together with the FIFAdecided that this rule was not going to remain in force in international competitions, so the Champions League, the Europa League, the Conference League, the Sudamericana and the Copa Libertadoresthey no longer have this system, which contributes to the tiebreaker.}

For this reason, the teams that are in this first phase of the continental tournament take into account any goal that is scored, be it from one team or the other, because now they can look for a different way to stay with the series.

That is why the result of DIM against El Nacional does not generate any advantage for the return in the Atanasio Girardot on March 1, from 7 pm in our country. So the paisa team must demonstrate its hierarchy, to achieve its pass to the next phase of the Libertadores Cup.