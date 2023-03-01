TikTok is one of the social networks of the moment due to its innovative vertical format, attractive content and endless themes, however, it is considered harmful to people’s mental health, to the point of considering its ban in some countries, find out why.

The popular Chinese video platform is the most famous worldwide, in addition, has more than 1.4 billion active usersjust below Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

That being said, TikTok, since its launch in 2016, has broken schemes by bringing a new way of sharing content and turning consumers into content producers, or as it is technically known: prosumers.

In this sense, the rapid growth of TikTok to the point of exceeding one billion users in less than 5 years has worried the international community, since analysts and psychologists presume that the platform can affect mental health.

The foregoing, given that, in Spain and Latin America, people, mostly millennials and young people in generation Z, according to data from the Statista portal, they can spend an average of 40 and 50 minutes in a row.

This strengthens the hypothesis that people, especially children, youth and young adults, they are getting addicted to TikTok.

Agree with this, the social network would be becoming a trigger of dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter that generates positive sensations, which is activated when receiving a reward, stimuli and pleasure.

In that order of ideas, these neurotransmitters would make people dependent on seeing and using TikTok, given that the platform is designed in its algorithm to show the content that people want to see, without stopping, thanks to its infinite scroll.

According to psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estapé, “TikTok is a mental health hazard because of its instant gratification”.

“This modifies the reward system in the brain. If I want to feel something all the time, I get on TikTok because I will always feel something. You can spend hours watching videos, so your reward system and willpower are affected by excess dopamine,” said the doctor.

On the other hand, the excessive use of TikTok, according to Rojasunbalances mental health by keeping stimulating the mind, which is harmful in the short and long term, making the person dependent, like a drug, on the social network.

Thus, the psychiatrist, like other experts, recommend that the use of the platform be regulated so as not to damage the brain and look for other alternatives to release dopamine, as well as obtain other stimuli.

In which countries is TikTok banned and why?

TikTok has faced it controversies and bans in various countries due to data privacy concerns, national security and its own content, so it has been banned in these countries-

India

In June 2020, The Indian government banned TikTok and other Chinese apps over privacy and national security concerns.

The ban was partly due to Tensions on the India-China border.

USA

In August 2020, the then President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed an executive order banning TikTok transactions in the United States, citing national security concerns.

However, this order was later suspended and the ban was not implemented.

Pakistan

In October 2020, the Pakistani government banned TikTok for allegedly promote obscenity, immorality and inappropriate content.

The ban was lifted after TikTok assured the government that it would comply with local regulations.

Bangladesh

In June 2021, the Bangladeshi government banned TikTok for allegedly promote inappropriate and negative content for youth.

