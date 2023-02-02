Meta is the subject of controversy again after it became known that, apparently, Facebook platform allegedly drains batteries to the point of ‘killing’ of the devices of those who use the social network.

Tech giant Meta is in hot water after a former company employee complained that the platform drains the battery of the phones “intentionally”.

According to the subject, Internet users who have installed platforms such as Facebook or Messenger they can see a lack of control in the charge of their devices, Seeing that these applications consume more resources than normal.

According to this, although it is common for apps to make intensive use of the CPU, the data network and other system resources, Facebook uses more features than usualgiven that it ‘tests’ users’ actions.

In accordance with the information revealed by man, Meta performs tests known as ‘negative testing’ or negative tests, which are functionality tests in which users participate without knowing it.

The above would exhaust the batteries of the mobiles to ‘kill’ them, that is, leave them at 0% charge and reducing their condition of life without permission of those who have them installed.

In this sense, the former worker refused to participate in the tests, so that he was laid off in November 2022.

“I explained to my superior that this could affect a person, to which she replied that by harming a few we can help other users. Any data scientist could understand this situation,” the man said.

In this way, the subject filed a lawsuit against the company Meta and its Facebook services for “drain the phones battery” and put people at riskin circumstances where they need to communicate with others, including police or rescuers.”

It should be noted that Facebook is used by more than 1.3 billion people worldwide. Therefore, this sparked a new scandal and has opened a debate about what the company does with users.

Foto: Pexels

