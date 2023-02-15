Home News Does Westcol have a new love? She is Valeria Giraldo
by admin
The Colombian streamer has stood out for taking beautiful women to his broadcasts, in which they always build a relationship with him.
Valeria Giraldois a beautiful paisa woman who became known for her participation in the Medellin beauty pageant.

She is often praised for her physique that stands out everywhere she goes, for having a lean and toned body.

Valeria is compared for having similar physical features with the Colombian presenter Jessica Cediel.

She stands out among the others for being one of the candidates for the national beauty pageant for no have practiced some surgical intervention.

Study Right in the University Santo Tomaswas a representative of his faculty at the main venue in a congress.

At the age of 21, he obtained a specialization in Administrative law and a diplomat of Human rightsleaving his followers surprised by his young age.

WestCol throughout his career he has stood out for his ‘Live‘, in which he invites celebrities or people from the national show business.

Valeria Giraldo She has been one of the last frequent guests in their videos, in which they have been seen quite affectionate, arousing the gaze of national entertainment.

They have carried out several ‘Live’ in which they have carried out different dynamics, one of them cooking together and in the other they try the dragees.

WestCol surprised his fans by the invitation he made to Valeria in which by means of a bouquet of flowers he invited her to the La Solar Music Festival.

