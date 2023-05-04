Does your company also go to preventive inspections? She should and already has a place

If we want to live fully and enjoy life, we need health. If not one hundred percent, then at least the best. It is not difficult to find out how we are doing, just go for a regular preventive check-up. Maybe even for the over-the-top one. Companies and entrepreneurs should approach it in the same way. They have somewhere to go today.

Pandemic, lockdowns, Russian war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and interest rates. (Not only) Companies have experienced in recent years what they normally experienced in decades. Some were helped by these events, others were not. But have you asked yourself the question, how is your company actually doing from the point of view of financial health? You can easily get the answer today, thanks to Slovenská sporiteľna and its new service Financial health of companies.

See yourself through the bank’s eyes

Successful entrepreneurs are always looking for strategies to improve not only profit, but also the financial well-being of their business. Let’s emphasize financial well-being. Because there are many examples of entrepreneurs who have led outwardly successful companies that are growing, that are doing well. However, they overestimated their strengths and capabilities. Or they underestimated the environment in which they operate. And they got into financial problems (which definitely had an impact on their human health as well, and we also recommend them to go for a tour).

Companies need to grow and for that they need money. Banks usually help with financing, and today you can see your company through the eyes of Slovenská sporiteľna – how it sees your liquidity and profitability, how it evaluates the potential of your business and how it compares with the competition. “I was pleasantly surprised because banks generally don’t communicate much with you about what they think of you. So it is very good and positive to know how the bank evaluates you, because that way you also know in which points you are stronger and in which points you are weaker. For me, it is very positive that in 99 percent everything worked out very well for us. There is one thing we could improve. But I already know how to improve it. And at the same time, you can also compare yourself. If we take it from the point of view that a person is a competitive type by nature, it is also interesting for me to see how we stand in the evaluation against other companies. The bank can also advise me on what I should change to be better,” evaluates the service Michal Filc, manager of THOME Lighting Slovakia.

Of course, many companies monitor their economic results regularly, often in a large Excel spreadsheet, which is naturally much more detailed, because it also contains data that the bank does not have access to. “We monitor similar indicators, but the method of processing the savings bank is much more pleasant. The comparison is interesting, where you see that, for example, this indicator is green, but in my table it is different, it has developed differently over the years. So it’s a different view of the same indicators,” adds Michal Bernáth, CEO of Excimer, who used the Financial Health of Companies service as one of the first entrepreneurs.

Free for all

Large companies have teams of people for such analyses, but small and medium-sized ones often do not have such human and financial capacity. At the same time, they are the backbone of every economy, so their financial health is important for everyone. “The service is mainly intended for companies with a turnover of 300 thousand to 10 million euros. But we also think of smaller companies or self-employed people, for whom we have prepared a special tool for financially sustainable business. The important thing is that we offer them to all companies and entrepreneurs free of charge. Many of our clients are already familiar with the service. For others, it is enough to enter their ID number on our website and arrange a free consultation.” explain Jozef Jackuliak, expert of the Slovak Savings Bank for the prosperity of companies. The bank plans to gradually improve the service with interactive views and to be inspired by ideas from users.