Taking care of your dog is not only physical, it is also necessary to attend to the behavioral problems that it may present.

To understand your dog it is recommended to know the canine language and its body language. In addition, it is important to offer him a regular rhythm of life, understand his needs and educate him according to the new rules.

The nine basics of canine psychology include understanding how your dog thinks, controlling his bad habits, and learning to interpret his language.

The specialists

If you have difficulties understanding your dog, see a professional specialized in canine behavior or a canine ethologist.

A dog may need a canine psychologist when it has behavioral problems, such as recent moves, sudden changes in behavior for no apparent reason, or changes in behavior.

These problems can be treated by a specialized veterinarian or a canine ethologist or psychologist, who are trained to understand the dog’s language and behavior and help him communicate appropriately.

Canine psychology is the science that studies the behavior of dogs.

This discipline is responsible for analyzing the behavior of the dog and learning to communicate with it properly.

The bases of canine psychology include understanding your dog, educating it, knowing its needs, training it, detecting emotional pathologies and behavior problems.

In order to attend to the behavioral problems of your dog, you should go to a veterinary professional specialized in canine psychology or a canine ethologist.

behavior problems

The most common behavior problems in dogs include aggression towards other dogs or people, fear or phobia, urination and/or defending themselves in inappropriate places.

Likewise, causing destruction, barking, excessive activity, overexcitation, separation anxiety, hopelessness and resentment.

These can be caused by traumatic abuse or a lack of proper socialization.

Other causes include stress, excessive love, and insatiable sexual demand.

Photo: Pixabay

Comments