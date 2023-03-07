An act of cruelty was captured in a 38-second video that went viral in Colombia. Some tourists who were taking a boat ride on the Magdalena River noticed a pink bundle floating in the water, which turned out to be a sack with a puppy inside.

The dog was rescued by tourists, who adopted it and named it Magdalena. This furry boy became a symbol of hope and resistance, as he managed to survive despite the conditions in which he was abandoned. They also nicknamed him “the little miracle that came out of the river.”

Cases of animal abuse in Colombia have led to the creation of the Special Group for the Fight Against Animal Abuse (Gelma), which has received almost two thousand complaints from 2021 to early 2022. However, only 71 convictions have resulted. of the 173 complaints processed.

It may interest you: Ideam warns about increased rainfall in the country

This act of cruelty has outraged many people and has generated a call to denounce animal abuse in the country. It is important to take into account that animals deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and that laws and measures are increasingly needed to protect these defenseless beings.

Magdalena’s rescue is a story with a happy ending, but it is important to remember that many other animals do not have the same luck. It is everyone’s responsibility to speak out against these acts of cruelty and work together to create a fairer world for all living things.