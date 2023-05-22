Dog waits to be adopted by a family to be happy again

The dog “Helena” was found abandoned months ago in the Curuguaty square in Area 1 of Ciudad del Este with serious injuries. Since then, she has been in a temporary shelter, already cured and happily treated; and waiting for a family with a good heart to decide to adopt her and be able to enjoy a new home where they offer her love and Careful.

Helena is in perfect health. In her recovery process (she had injuries and sequelae of having been castrated) she underwent medical studies, vaccination, deworming, a nutritional plan with a balanced diet, thanks to the collaboration of kind-hearted people who collected to cover expenses.

Helena wants to have a family

Helena is very smiling, she likes to do pirouettes, play and jump, she is very obedient to orders, she is always alert and ready to receive pampering and demonstrations of affection, as could be verified during a visit to her temporary shelter.

For more information you can contact Mrs. Verónica, by phone 0973-118 927.