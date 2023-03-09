An option for people who do not have time

Dogs, like humans, need and should exercise, as physical activity can help keep thinking, learning, and judgment strong over the years. It can also reduce the risk of depression and anxiety, as well as help you sleep better. It seems that we are only talking about humans, but in reality, dogs as animals are constitutionally considered sentient beings, so they are prone to this types of conditions, for this reason being responsible with the pet includes ensuring quality time for recreation and the practice of daily walks as physical activity.

In addition, physical activity helps the dog to keep its musculoskeletal system in good condition. Normalize and regulate your digestive system. Build confidence in shy or fearful dogs. Greater tranquility and balance in our pet.

Article 3 of Law 1774 of 2016 of the Congress of the Republic lists some principles such as animal protection and welfare, that diseases are not caused by negligence or carelessness and that they are not subjected to conditions of fear or stress.

In order to comply with the law and based on the fact that having a pet is a responsibility that demands time and space, if you are a person who has one or more dogs in your house or apartment, but works long days and does not have time to walk your dog, hiring a dog walker is an excellent option, so you will be calm when fulfilling the constitutional duty to provide well-being to your dog, it will also give you peace of mind knowing that your dog friend can enjoy walks in the company of others dogs learning with this rules of coexistence and even learning to behave kindly with people, because a dog that spends all day locked up at home, isolated from its peers and also without socializing with humans can become a conflictive dog when it is present the opportunity to interact with other dogs or humans.

Although not all dogs are the same, because just as humans have personalities, dogs too, some are shy and others are outgoing, and the best way to learn to live together is in the company of other dog friends.

THE DOG WALKER

This is a person who, in exchange for money, accompanies our pet on the daily walks it needs. The most important thing before choosing the walker is to perceive that he really is a person who loves animals, who has experience in this work and who practices a role of authority and control with our four-legged friends.

It is essential that you as the owner have a good collar for your pet, since the life of the dog depends on this object, since it will be securely attached to the loop or chain that the walker wears, some people choose to use the harness, but this is not so safe because dogs can more easily escape from this accessory.

In addition to the collar, be sure to tag the pet with the dog’s name and contact number in case it goes missing. Not the idea, but this can happen.

Do not worry about thinking that perhaps your dog will fight with other dogs on the walk, the reality is that they go out to enjoy this leisure time, keep in mind that a dog, without neutering, will try to mount another dog or bitch causing trouble

In Pereira there are more than 20 dog walkers that are distributed in different sectors of the city, the value of the walks ranges from 8,000 to 15,000 pesos, this depends on the type of walk you choose, it can be personalized or group.

Given

There is an application for your safety and peace of mind that allows you to view the route of your pet’s walk in real time and at any time you can have communication with the walker, also at the end of the walk they will send you a general report of the journey, distance and time.

NORMA

Law 1774 of 2016 of the Congress of the Republic decreed in the first article, “Animals, as sentient beings, are not things, they will receive special protection against suffering and pain, especially that caused directly or indirectly by humans, Therefore, in this law some behaviors related to the mistreatment of animals are classified as punishable, and a sanctioning procedure of a police and judicial nature is established.