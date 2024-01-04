Home » Dog weather is not over yet, warns Frank Deboosere: “Storm Henk will still cause heavy rain and wind”
Dog weather is not over yet, warns Frank Deboosere: “Storm Henk will still cause heavy rain and wind”

Two months after the flooding in the Westhoek, the rain is again falling from the sky. The result of a storm depression with the name Henk. “It’s from the dog,” concludes Frank Deboosere. We asked him what we can expect in the coming hours and days.

The rain falls almost continuously from the sky on Tuesday. “In Uccle, about 22 liters of water per square meter have fallen since midnight,” said Frank Deboosere on Tuesday afternoon. “And in the rest of Flanders too, the figures are around 20 liters per square meter. It is even wetter in the south of the country. In the High Fens this amounts to more than 30 liters per square meter. This is mainly due to the relief that ensures that the rain zone lingers longer.”

It will remain turbulent in the coming hours, Deboosere knows. “We remain under the influence of a storm depression that has been given the name Henk. And Henk has a series of showers in store for us tonight and tonight, which could be locally heavy. There are also gusts of wind from the southwest. Especially in the west of the country, i.e. West Flanders, East Flanders and Hainaut, speeds of up to 90 or even 100 kilometers per hour can be measured.”

Get well soon from Thursday

Tomorrow it will be a little calmer, but even then there will still be quite a bit of rain. “It will be a very changeable day. With still a lot of wind and occasional showers, but not as constant as today. The weather will change very quickly tomorrow in terms of location and time, which may cause several showers in one place, while elsewhere it may remain quite dry,” said Deboosere. “Only from Thursday onwards will there be any real prospect of improvement. Then the worst damage in terms of water has been suffered and the weather maps look calmer. The same goes for Friday.”

“Over the weekend it will remain mainly dry, but the wind will turn from southwest to northeast, making it noticeably colder. On Sunday we will barely be above freezing. It will remain cold at the beginning of next week and temperatures can regularly drop below zero at night.”

