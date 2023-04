Karachi: Dollar became expensive by 2 rupees 96 paise in Interbank.

The dollar has reached a record level in the interbank, the dollar is trading at 288 rupees in the interbank, last day the dollar closed at 285 rupees 4 paise.

On the other hand, KSE Hundred Index is trading at 39760, a drop of 129 points has been seen in KSE Hundred Index.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has a bearish trend on the second day of the business week.