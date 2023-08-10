Dollar again seeks a range of $3,900 and remains low

The dollar in Colombia opened operations with a downward trend and is trading below $4,000. The currency is quoted on average at $3,959, which represents a drop of $72 with respect to the Market Representative Rate (TRM) which for today is $4,031.

The green ticket had an opening price of $3,973, so far it has registered a maximum of $3,973.05 and a minimum of $3,950.

The downward trend is present in the region, in Mexico it falls 0.66%, in Brazil it loses 0.87%, in Chile it loses 0.63% and in Peru it falls 0.18%.

Representative Market Rate in force for August 10, 2023: $4,031.65 pic.twitter.com/mBRcTNvPhg — Financial Supervisor (@SFCsupervisor) August 9, 2023

News in development…

