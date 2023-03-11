The price of the dollar in Colombia closed on Friday, March 10, at an average of $4,748.15, with a minuscule drop of $0.46 compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM), which for this day stood at $4,748.61.

On this day, the US currency had an opening price of $4,780, and it was traded above $4,800, reaching a maximum of $4,805. The minimum at which it was traded, and which shows how volatile the day was, was $4,690.05. According to the Set-FX platform, more than US$1,569 was traded on March 10 in 2,854 transactions.

The second week of March began with an upward trend that continued until Thursday, March 9, when the price of the dollar dropped for the first time. On Friday, March 10, the fall was minimal. Even so, the dollar rose and closed the week with an increase of $13.56.

This upward trend in the price of the dollar can be explained, in part, by the statements by Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, who warned of a possible rise in interest rates, which would denote a stronger monetary policy than expected by the market.

Another factor that would have affected the price of the US currency in Colombia was the leak of the draft of the labor reform that the Government of Gustavo Petro will file on March 16 in the Congress of the Republic. Likewise, it would have influenced the announcement of the inflation index for February, which was located at 13.28% per year and meant a growth of 0.3% compared to January (13.25%). Regarding this, the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, said that inflation would have reached its ceiling, so it should begin to reduce it.

During the week, the profits reported by the Banco de la República in January 2023 were also known, and they were of the order of $1.23 trillion.

Price of the dollar has remained stable and downward, why?

According to Diego Gómez, Corficolombiana’s foreign exchange and foreign exchange analyst, the fact that the price of the dollar has been stable for three weeks and with downward trends is due, in part, to “some stabilization of the strength of the dollar globally during these last weeks”, so “it is possible that some specific currency flows due to the issue of payment of dividends and taxes from companies have supported the downward trend of the dollar in Colombia”.

But he warned, as quoted by Bloomberg, that as long as “there is uncertainty in the external context and it is not clear how far the Fed can go in the process of monetary normalization, the strength of the dollar will remain global.” Gómez also pointed out that it is important to lend to the unemployment rate in the United States, since this “has improved market expectations regarding the Fed’s monetary normalization process.”

It is worth noting that on March 10, the United States Department of Labor revealed that, in February, 311,000 non-agricultural jobs were created, which compared to the figures for January (504,000 jobs created) represent a drop, but which exceeded projections. of the experts that were of the order 225,000 new positions created. Even so, the US unemployment rate rose, reaching 3.6%. This represents an increase of 0.2%.

Regarding the volatility of the last days of the price of the dollar, Alejandro Guerrero, an analyst at Credicorp Capital, pointed out that the attention of the markets is focused on the next meeting of the Federal Reserve, on March 22. He also warned that we must be attentive to the measures adopted by the Bank of the Republic in Colombia on interest rates.

“Next March 22 we are going to have a meeting of the Federal Reserve to analyze the future of interest rates and because the interventions this week by Jerome Powell remained very harsh and although a rise of 50 basis points is discounted for now in that meeting, uncertainty continues to reign in the markets regarding the time that the high rates will last, squeezing the economy more and more. All this has influenced the volatility that has been seen in past sessions,” Guerrero analyzed, as quoted in Semana. with Infobae

