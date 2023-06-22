Home » Dollar closes lower in Colombia
In a day marked by fluctuations, the dollar closed lower this Thursday, reaching levels not seen since June of last year. Despite the slight rise it experienced during the week, the currency ended the day at $4,114.45, approximately $44 below the Representative Market Rate (TRM) established at $4,158.21.

During the session, minimums of $4,085.60 and maximums of $4,159.90 were registered, reflecting the volatility of the market. In total, 2,688 transactions were carried out, with a traded volume of US$1,435 million.

According to experts, this fall in the dollar occurs after the possible rise in future rates by the Federal Reserve, which generated uncertainty in the markets. Investors are reassessing their positions and reconsidering risk levels in the face of tighter policy from global central banks.

In the US, fears of a hard landing have been reignited as tighter monetary policy looms. This has led to an inversion in a key segment of the Treasury yield curve, reaching a full percentage point for the first time since March.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has stressed the importance of reining in inflation during his report to Congress, noting that at least two additional rate hikes are expected this year. This position has generated attention in the political meetings that are taking place in countries like England, Switzerland, Norway and Turkey.

