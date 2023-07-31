Dollar dropped from $3,900 and reached levels of 13 months ago

AS The markets already predicted it, finally the dollar dropped from $3,900 and closed at $3,898 in average transactions in the financial system, losing $25 against the representative market rate of $3,923.

During the day, the currency opened at $3,990 and then gradually fell to $3,890 to recover something and reach an average of $3,898 and with a maximum value of $3,930.

This behavior of the dollar had already been announced since last week, when the peso appreciated 1.16% reaching a minimum of $3,912.9. This result was influenced by the expectations in the Fed’s decision, which in the end materialized with a 25-point adjustment in the federal funds interest rate.

However, in the last two weeks, the value of the dollar has remained below $4,000. For more than 11 consecutive days, the coin has held this level, which is especially remarkable since there has not been such a price in the last 13 months.

reasons

Several experts explained the reasons for this situation with the exchange rate. One of them is the slowdown in inflation around the world, which has reduced uncertainty. Not surprisingly, inflation in the United States has dropped, going from 3.8% to 3% year-on-year in June.

As for the European Central Bank (ECB), it has increased its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points in an effort to combat inflation in the euro zone.

Another of the arguments for economists about the dollar falling, is due to the difficulties that President Gustavo Petro has to carry out his proposals, such as social reform projects, which represents tranquility for investors and calm in the market.

However, the Colombian currency still needs to align with what is happening with the dollar worldwide and with what is happening with countries in the region, especially Mexico.

This was stated by the economist Felipe Campos, Investment and Strategy Manager of Alianza Valores y Fiduciaria, highlighting that there would still be between 6 and 12 months for all the countries to be aligned.

“Between $150 and $300 to align with the world dollar, Peru, Chile and Brazil. For Mexico, almost $800. Our medium-term hypothesis (6-12 months sooner) is that all countries will return to the levels before the inflationary shock. We were further down, ”said the expert.

inflation shock

According to Campos’ analysis, the variation of the dollar in the face of the inflationary shock is mainly affected by the Colombian peso, since it had an absolute variation of 7.9% between June 17, 2022 and July 28, 2023 .

In the same way, Campos says that: “I believe that there are things that were not complied with in the other governments (fiscal rule) and that is why investors are not making noise with this government. What worries, more than the reforms, are the things that were at the limit that were once trilled, such as capital control, the resounding no to exploration and exploitation of oil and gas, spending the pension reform, changing objectives of the Banco de la República ”, he explained.

The dollar maintains its downward trend, a week after the United States Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raised their interest rates.

Another element that adds to the macroeconomic reasons in the price of the dollar is that the unemployment data in Colombia was known at half a day, which reached 9.3% in June, falling almost 2% with the indicator for the same month of last year.