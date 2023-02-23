Home News Dollar in Colombia begins to yield
Dollar in Colombia begins to yield

Dollar in Colombia begins to yield

The foreign currency registered a fall of 25.42 pesos; Therefore, it continues to fall, approaching $4,800 pesos, despite the rebound it experienced in recent days.

The dollar opened this Thursday at $4,902 pesos, being 48.33 pesos below the previous day. The Market Representative Rate (TRM) was $4,924.91, according to reports from the Colombian Financial Superintendence.

This price occurs after the stops reached at the beginning of the week, where the dollar was on the verge of $5,000 pesos, so its maximum price for today was $4,908 pesos, while its minimum price is $4,833 pesos. The purchase of dollars in exchange houses is $4,420 pesos and its sale reaches $4,590 pesos.

The decrease in the price of the dollar is accompanied by the reduction in the cost of Texas intermediate oil (WTI), which is reported at 73.95 dollars per barrel, and Brent oil, which registers 80.57 dollars per barrel.

