Dollar opened this Tuesday above $4,700

One day after the commemoration of International Workers’ Day, the dollar regains momentum in Colombia, since this Tuesday it opened above $4,700, standing $61 above the current Market Representative Rate (TRM).

Experts have attributed this behavior to the speech given this Monday by President Gustavo Petro, in which he presented strong messages linked to his reforms. In the first hours of trading, the dollar touched a maximum of $4,735 and a minimum price of $4,716, to later register an average of $4,722.26 around 8:30 am

According to Alejandro Guerrero, foreign exchange associate at Credicorp Capital, the markets open with some risk aversion, and the upward pressure on the dollar is expected to continue today, even in the area of ​​$4,750. “That is a very relevant level for the market.”

At the international level, the expert highlighted that the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting begins today, and the market is discounting an increase of 25 basis points in the interest rate and that the FED can begin to relax its speech.