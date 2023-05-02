Home » Dollar opened this Tuesday above $4,700
News

Dollar opened this Tuesday above $4,700

by admin
Dollar opened this Tuesday above $4,700

One day after the commemoration of International Workers’ Day, the dollar regains momentum in Colombia, since this Tuesday it opened above $4,700, standing $61 above the current Market Representative Rate (TRM).

Experts have attributed this behavior to the speech given this Monday by President Gustavo Petro, in which he presented strong messages linked to his reforms. In the first hours of trading, the dollar touched a maximum of $4,735 and a minimum price of $4,716, to later register an average of $4,722.26 around 8:30 am

According to Alejandro Guerrero, foreign exchange associate at Credicorp Capital, the markets open with some risk aversion, and the upward pressure on the dollar is expected to continue today, even in the area of ​​$4,750. “That is a very relevant level for the market.”

At the international level, the expert highlighted that the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting begins today, and the market is discounting an increase of 25 basis points in the interest rate and that the FED can begin to relax its speech.

See also  Legalization of abortion has changed the lives of Americans - Constance Shehan

You may also like

Where the interests of the country and the...

Investment in millions for German e-mobility company Nachrichten...

Libertad FC continues at the bottom of the...

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday May 2,...

Development minister runs for chair of the Sahel...

Press review of Tuesday April 02, 2023: the...

Petro confessed why Ocampo left the Ministry of...

How does one actually become a journalist?

Ituri: 8 dead in attacks attributed to the...

“Francia Márquez is full of resentment,” says Valle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy