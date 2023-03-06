Home News Dollar remains low: it is trading on average at $4,753
The dollar in Colombia started the week the same as in the last days with a downward trend, it is quoted on average for this Monday at $4,753, decreasing $27 compared to the representative rate of Friday that the Financial Superintendence set at $4,780.

The North American currency opened operations in the market at 4,785 pesos and so far this day it has registered a minimum price of $4,728 and a maximum of 4,792 pesos.

It should be remembered that last week the behavior of the ticket was volatile, according to analysts this would be due to the economic and political news of the country such as the ruling of the Council of State that suspends the decree that gave extraordinary powers to President Gustavo Petro for the regulation of public services.

News in development…

