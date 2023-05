The downward trend in the Turkish lira continues after Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won in the second round of the presidential elections. On the second trading day after the election, the lira continued its decline against the dollar. While the main agenda of the markets was whether the AKP’s current economic policy will continue or not, the dollar/TL rate started the day at 20.21. Euro/TL, on the other hand, was traded at 21.67 with an increase of 1 percent in the morning hours. dollar, USA […]

