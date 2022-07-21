Notice of civil protection, the state of “attention” is triggered

BELLUNO. The Decentralized Functional Center of Civil Protection of the Veneto Region today issued a notice in which a gradual increase in instability with showers and thunderstorms is expected for this afternoon, especially in the Dolomite areas where intense phenomena will not be excluded. Hydrogeological criticality is expected, establishing from 14.00 today until 00.00 tomorrow, Friday 22 July, the state of Attention (yellow alert) for the Belluno basin of the Alto Piave.