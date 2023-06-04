Dolomiti pride, more and more young people in the square but also ‘anger’ – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, 03 JUNE – “Today in the square we certainly bring our pride and a pinch of anger before a central government and a provincial government who would like to limit and compress our political practicability spaces”.



Thus Shamar Droghetti, president of Arcigay del Trentino, before the parade of the Dolomiti pride, which started at 4 pm from Piazza Dante, in Trento. There are already several hundred people in the square, where the music has begun. The first Trento pride took place five years ago, in 2018. The second is back after a series of events that took place in Trentino and South Tyrol in recent weeks.



According to Mario Caproni of Agedo, the association of parents, relatives and friends of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, five years after the first pride event held in Trento, “change is for the better, because at Pride there is an ever-increasing presence of young and very young people”. Pride “is the public event in Italy that registers by far the greatest presence of young and very young people. In our opinion – adds Caproni – this should question us, because it is the celebration of visibility. One really breathes the authentic sense of celebration and joy. And this does some justice to the many vulgar clichés that interpret pride as useless noise, as sick meat, as an ostentation. It’s like a cry to say ‘We exist, we are free people, we are happy with how we are’.



Let’s awaken the sense of celebration, joy and freedom”.



(ANSA).

