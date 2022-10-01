Dolomitibus takes a step towards the workers. In the trade union agreement signed yesterday in the Prefecture there is an increase in meal vouchers as a structural measure for drivers and office staff, the establishment of a meal voucher for workers who did not have one and the assignment of a travel allowance additional if the working tapes exceed 12 hours (the initial request of the unions was to set the limit at 10 hours).

The company also undertook to revise the consolidated corporate text and to start second-level bargaining, a process that will allow to adjust the stupendous stops from the agreement valid for the 2004/2008 period. And there was a strong assumption of responsibility by the Province, which participated in the table with the managing director Franco De Bon, to play an important role in the technical commission that will work to redefine unsustainable work shifts. for drivers.

Yesterday’s summit comes as a result of the state of agitation proclaimed by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uil Trasporti and Faisa Cisal. The drivers were ready to go on strike, and for long hours the threat remained on the table.

The summit was tough and there were moments of tension. Dolomitibus arrived in the Prefecture firm on its positions and those present tell of a closure that did not bode well. An important role was played by the prefect Mariano Savastano, who in opening the discussion appealed to the sense of responsibility of the parties: “Given the situation that the country and our community are experiencing, I asked everyone if it was appropriate to make a wall against wall, ”he explains. The prefect hinted that the company was the one who needed to take a step back. And there the long negotiation began. Eight hours of discussion, which ended with an agreement that was signed by all the trade unions and the rsa.

“We were asking for a signal right away, and it came at the end of a long and sometimes heated confrontation”, comments Alessandra Fontana of Filt CGIL. “We have obtained the increase in meal vouchers from 2.70 to 5.29 euros and the recognition of a 5 euro meal voucher for those workers who did not have one. For office workers, the value of the voucher goes from € 5.29 to € 6.50 ».

In the agreement there is also the commitment of the company to review salaries (it will take time) and of the Province to work in the technical commission to review “the organization of the service, based on the needs of citizens and workers”, Fontana continues. «There was a strong assumption of responsibility by the company and the Province and we appreciated it. The hope is that now the path will proceed to create a service tailored to workers and users, a service that is not only based on the logic of saving but on investment “.

“But if the commitments are not respected, we will reopen the clash,” adds Stefano Bergamin of Fit Cisl. A clear signal to Dolomitibus. Loris Da Ros of Faisa Cisal and the rsa were also present at the table. The union representatives of the workers to date do not enjoy paid leave, so much so that two workers had to leave the meeting because their shift began: yesterday they obtained the company’s commitment to guarantee them.

“It was a first step, now the whole plant must be built,” says Alessandra Fontana. «We very much appreciated that the Prefecture has acted as guarantor of the situation. We will monitor the situation and already in October we will develop a calendar of meetings to continue along the path that has been started ».