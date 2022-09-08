Flooded sales points for the “Invest Scuola” season ticket campaign. The company takes action to respond to the needs of students: “In the first two weeks of school, the control staff will provide the necessary information”

BELLUNO. Still long waits at the four Dolomitibus ticket offices for students who have to purchase a season ticket with the provincial “Invest School” project, with the addition of the transport bonus from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

The procedure is rather complex and is requiring a great effort on the part of the Dolomiti Bus spa company: «The company regrets the queues created at the counters and any inconvenience in presenting the documentation to the ticket offices. Discomforts that do not depend on the will of Dolomitibus », the company says. “Given the complexity of the ministerial bonus procedures, the opening hours of the offices have been extended to meet customers”.

The ticket offices of Belluno, Feltre, Agordo and Calalzo will also remain open on Saturday (Belluno 7.30-11.30 and 14.30-17; Agordo 7.40-12.30 and 13.30-16.30; Feltre 8-15; Calalzo 7.30-12.40 and 13.30-16.30) . Also on Saturday, the Tplweb channel will be activated for the sale of subscriptions online

«All the employees have been activated and for the first two weeks from the start of the school year, the control personnel on the vehicles will be put in support to give information and indications on the season ticket campaign and on the activation of the bonus. Dolomiti Bus spa continues to be the local company and as such – despite the well-known staff difficulties – intends to provide a service as much as possible in line with the needs of users ».