Yesterday the summit in the Prefecture with the trade unions, who explain: “We will meet again on the 13th but if the hoped-for answers do not arrive we will go on with the strikes”

BELLUNO. «The company still asked for time to give us some answers. We will meet again on the 13th and we hope that they will arrive prepared, otherwise we will go on with the strikes ». There is disappointment between the trade unions and the Rsa of Dolomitibus after the meeting in the Prefecture, called to take stock of the company’s organizational difficulties. “In recent days we have raised alarm signals, because the situation is unsustainable, but there is still no news”. The main problem in Dolomitibus concerns the shortage of drivers, which risks also putting school transport in difficulty. The company’s plan sees the availability of 129 drivers for 112 shifts, with a very small margin. “This means no holidays, lots of overtime and system haywire if someone goes sick,” continue unions and RSA. “To find new drivers, the company has set up actions such as the Academy, which has produced three hires, that is, irrelevant, as had already happened elsewhere. It was clear it wouldn’t work here either. ‘

The real problem, underline Alessandra Fontana (Filt Cgil), Stefano Bergamin (Fit Cisl), Federico Cuzzolin (Uil Trasporti) and Loris Da Ros (Faisa Cisal): «It is that the company does not say why the drivers leave. We know: the wages are too low and the commitment is too high. To keep them you need economic responses, there are additional items on which you can act firmly since 2004. The shifts are heavy, there is no planning and you are unable to take holidays ».

And in the meantime, the most demanding season begins: “To guarantee the service, the company will have to resort to subcontractors whose terms we do not know, but we should also ask ourselves about the future of a public service that becomes outsourced”. The situation, therefore, is at the limit: «We are now out of time, but we have decided to accept the Dolomitibus request and wait another ten days. There is a problem of resources that is not only in Belluno, but here it is worse than elsewhere. We believe that this territory should not always be seen as a disadvantage, but as a resource with great opportunities. Politics must be busy not to beg, but to make services more attractive. Structural and innovative projects are needed, only in this way can we hope to obtain more resources ».

For its part, the company shares the analysis of the unions: «We are in absolute suffering, the situation is very serious and the demands of the workers are understandable. The reopening of the schools sees us with numbers that are inadequate to the needs, but this also happens in all the other transport companies in the country. We think that the meeting in the Prefecture was positive and constructive. The unions have highlighted a strong unease which is evident. Dolomitibus recognizes the need to start discussions with workers’ representatives for the revision of the consolidated act (the second level contract) which has been inactive since 2004. This discussion will begin on 13 September and the company is committed to providing answers ».

At the meeting it was Fr.also resident the provincial councilor delegated to transport, Dario Scopel: «As a Province we reaffirm the importance of local public transport in a difficult area like that of Belluno. Dolomitibus was also a point of reference during Covid and we hope that it will be able to find the necessary answers. The Province (with 500 thousand euros) and Municipalities have made a considerable commitment to the safety of the service, in addition to the resources of the Bim Consortium and the Confine Municipalities Fund in favor of families ».