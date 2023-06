Sultan Erbakan ve police officer Fatih Erbakan‘s sons 7 years old Mehmet Eren Erbakan depending on the county today Kavaklik Districton the coastline from Police HouseHow many circumcision convoys were organized.

District Police DepartmentThe cortege attended by all the units affiliated to Turkey was the scene of colorful images. The circumcision ceremony held at the Police House; Police unit chiefs, police, Erbakan family and many guests attended.

Click for Other Current News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook