DOM advances in the recovery of San Jorge street that connects with the Litoral and Pan-American highways

The Government advances with the strategy to combat the mosquito that transmits dengue, Zika and chikungunya. In more than two years, not a single Salvadoran has died from these diseases, as a result of fumigation campaigns and health activities carried out by institutional teams in different areas of the country.

El Salvador remains in the Success Zone of the Endemic Corridor due to the few patients that register in the system.

The confirmed cases of dengue registered by the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health, corresponding to week 17, indicate 12 confirmed patients with dengue. Last year in a similar period there were 14.

What is relevant in the management of this disease is that there are no deaths, confirmed cases are properly treated by medical teams and people recover satisfactorily.

The Public Health System of El Salvador, after the COVID-19 pandemic, has been strengthened with modern equipment, quality supplies and trained personnel. The Government of President Nayib Bukele has focused, since the beginning of the administration, on providing a quality medical service to patients, similar, even better, to that offered in the private sector.

However, the key to success in the issue of lowering dengue, zika and chikungunya cases is, without a doubt, the permanent health days that are carried out daily in the populations.

Only at week 17, 32,637 homes visited in different areas are counted; 176,571 deposits inspected, between useful and useless, tires and natural; 3,680 homes fumigated and 863 collective areas treated (churches, schools, institutional facilities, etc.) A total of 1,869 activities.

