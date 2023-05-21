Home » DOM advances in the recovery of San Jorge street that connects with the Litoral and Pan-American highways
News

DOM advances in the recovery of San Jorge street that connects with the Litoral and Pan-American highways

by admin
DOM advances in the recovery of San Jorge street that connects with the Litoral and Pan-American highways

The Government advances with the strategy to combat the mosquito that transmits dengue, Zika and chikungunya. In more than two years, not a single Salvadoran has died from these diseases, as a result of fumigation campaigns and health activities carried out by institutional teams in different areas of the country.

El Salvador remains in the Success Zone of the Endemic Corridor due to the few patients that register in the system.

The confirmed cases of dengue registered by the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health, corresponding to week 17, indicate 12 confirmed patients with dengue. Last year in a similar period there were 14.

What is relevant in the management of this disease is that there are no deaths, confirmed cases are properly treated by medical teams and people recover satisfactorily.

The Public Health System of El Salvador, after the COVID-19 pandemic, has been strengthened with modern equipment, quality supplies and trained personnel. The Government of President Nayib Bukele has focused, since the beginning of the administration, on providing a quality medical service to patients, similar, even better, to that offered in the private sector.

However, the key to success in the issue of lowering dengue, zika and chikungunya cases is, without a doubt, the permanent health days that are carried out daily in the populations.

Only at week 17, 32,637 homes visited in different areas are counted; 176,571 deposits inspected, between useful and useless, tires and natural; 3,680 homes fumigated and 863 collective areas treated (churches, schools, institutional facilities, etc.) A total of 1,869 activities.

See also  A dozen US missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti

about the author

You may also like

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Roccella contested at the SalTo. Reply and controversy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy