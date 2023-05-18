DOM advances with road intervention works in Aguilares, San Salvador

The crews of the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) continue to advance with the road intervention works in the Santa Eugenia neighborhood, Aguilares, San Salvador, in order to guarantee decent and adequate streets for its inhabitants.

«With the #PlanNacionalDeBacheo we are guaranteeing that the streets are in optimal conditions for the daily use of people. Thus the works in the Colonia Santa Eugenia, Aguilares, San Salvador, “the DOM reported.

The institution carries out different road intervention projects throughout the national territory, in order to boost the local economy of the municipalities and promote their development.