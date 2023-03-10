The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) began drilling a well to supply drinking water, benefiting more than 1,200 inhabitants of the municipality of Teotepeque, La Libertad.

“For so many years, municipalities like Teotepeque have waited for comprehensive projects for the benefit of the people (…) We are moving in the right direction with the transformation of our country,” the institution assured on official networks.

In 2022, the DOM will start at least 8 well drilling projects, for the benefit of Salvadorans. Through projects like these, the DOM generates direct and indirect jobs to improve local economies.