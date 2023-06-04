Home » DOM begins reconstruction of the Cantón El Molino School Center, Concepción de Oriente﻿
DOM begins reconstruction of the Cantón El Molino School Center, Concepción de Oriente﻿

Jun 04, 2023

Through the My New School project, the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) began the reconstruction of the Cantón El Molino School Center, Concepción de Oriente, in order to benefit the students in the area.

“This school will guarantee educational development for the students of the Cantón El Molino School Center. With President Nayib Bukele, the border towns are now no longer forgotten,” said the Minister of Local Development, María Chichilco.

With the purpose of improving school infrastructure and guaranteeing quality education, the Government of El Salvador has launched an initiative focused on the renovation of educational centers and the strengthening of pedagogical attention. In this line, DOM has intervened in various educational centers throughout the country, ensuring that the classrooms and facilities are in optimal conditions for both students and teachers.



