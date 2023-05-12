DOM benefits more young people with the Specialization School for Construction

This Thursday, May 11, the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) made official the start of classes nationwide for new students enrolled in the second course of the free Construction Specialization School.

“Today we start at the national level with the second free technical training course with our School of Specialization for Construction,” reported the DOM.

This start of classes occurs two weeks after the graduation of 650 students; 495 men and 155 women, from the first promotion of this school with which the president is demonstrating to Salvadorans his firm decision to benefit young people who were never a priority in the past.