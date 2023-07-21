DOM builds new Rosales Hospital under strict international standards

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) is carrying out the construction of the new Rosales Hospital under 8 international standards, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of Salvadorans and the quality of the building.

“We are working on the construction of the new Rosales Hospital with more than 8 international standards to guarantee the safety of the building and its quality to safeguard the lives of Salvadorans,” said the representative of the DOM, Edwin Chavarría.

Among them is the EDGE certification, which guarantees the reduction of resources used, saving at least 20% of water and 20% of energy.

The new medical facility will have the capacity to attend different medical specialties, such as: Allergology, rheumatology, imaging, cardiology and hemato-oncology.

“We are working on the construction of the new Rosales Hospital with more than 8 international standards to guarantee the safety of the building and its quality to safeguard the lives of Salvadorans”, Edwin Chavarría, DOM representative.#In the right direction 🏥🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/OdzbPuy9Fp — Directorate of Municipal Works (@ObraMunicipal) July 21, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

