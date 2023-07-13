DOM continues to transform streets in the coastal zone

The latestNationals

Jul 12, 2023, 5:17 pm

The crews of the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) moved this July 12 to Tepeagua street, La Libertad, to continue with the transformation of the road system in the coastal areas of the country.

“We do not stop with the transformation of Tepeagua street, La Libertad, which will be an alternative route to the coastal area, strengthening tourism and guaranteeing better transit in the area,” the institution added.

On all the country’s coasts, the DOM continues to work on the recovery of streets with the aim of boosting local economies and boosting tourism to Salvadoran beaches.

