DOM delivers more than 1,000 meters of improved streets in Santa María, Usulután

DOM delivers more than 1,000 meters of improved streets in Santa María, Usulután

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM), through the National Bacheo Plan, delivered to the inhabitants of Santa María, in Usulután, more than 1,000 meters of completely renovated streets.

«The sectors of 2nd West Street, 3rd Av. Sur and 4ta calle Poniente; main street of the La Constancia 2 neighborhood and passages 1 and 2, of this same sector, “reported the DOM.

Through this work, the residents of the area can now enjoy dignified and safe routes for free movement, both for drivers and pedestrians.

