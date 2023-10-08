DOM extends works in more municipalities of Cuscatlán

On behalf of the Government of President Nayib Bukele, the Municipal Works Directorate began drilling a new drinking water well in Jiquilisco that will benefit more than 2,000 people in this municipality in the department of Usulután.

For decades the inhabitants of Jiquilisco have suffered from the lack of the vital liquid, a story that is changing by the administration of President Bukele, through the DOM.

The work that began this Friday, October 6, will consist of drilling a well about 200 meters deep, with 17 and a half inches in diameter, 12 inches in casing diameter, which according to estimates will produce between 80 to 238 gallons of water per minute.

With this new work, more than 2 thousand inhabitants of the El Tamarindo and San Julián neighborhoods, such as the Jiquilisco residential area, will benefit.

This is the third work of the DOM in Jiquilisco after the delivery of more than 15 completely renovated streets through the National Patching Plan and the drilling as a casing of another well that will soon benefit the inhabitants of the communities of Jiquilisco: Palo Seco, Gaviota 1 and 2, María Antonia and Los Lobos.

Other similar works are carried out in the Usulutecan municipalities of Alegría and Santiago de María, totaling 24 projects nationwide.

The DOM has a presence in 19 of the 23 municipalities of Usulután with other types of works such as the National Patching Plan that has already delivered more than 70 renovated streets in the departmental capital alone.

The inhabitants of Alegría, Berlin, El Triunfo, Puerto El Triunfo, San Agustín and Santa Elena, among others, also already enjoy modern and safe roads.

The construction of the El Triunfo municipal market, a school, a clinic and more than 13 kilometers of a rural street on Punta Mango beach, in Jucuarán, is also advancing, to where the emblematic presidential project Surf City Circuit 2 has been extended.

